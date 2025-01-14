La Liga star arrested by police in Spain over ‘yellow card’ betting scam

SEVILLA defender Kike Salas has been arrested by the Policia Nacional over an alleged betting scam.

The 22-year old was investigated after a series of yellow cards during his matches during the previous La Liga season.

He is suspected of deliberately picking up the bookings so that his friends could place bets on him getting yellow-carded.

READ MORE:

SALAS CELEBRATES SEVILLA GOAL, LAST SEASON(Cordon Press image)

Two of his ‘close circle’ are also being investigated.

Salas has been booked three times in 14 La Liga appearances this season, but the issue surrounds the final quarter of the previous season when he got seven yellow cards in just nine games.

He actually became the most booked player in La Liga during that period.

The police believe the yellow card strategy was meticulously planned and happened in the closing minutes of matches, which raised suspicions among the authorities.

A court in Moron de la Frontera has now opened a case against Salas and his friends for fraud.

Sevilla FC has been cooperating with authorities and has said it will take appropriate disciplinary measures.

If convicted, Kike Salas could face a prison sentence ranging from six months to three years.

The player is on a long-term contract running until 2029, but has recently been linked with a move to Italian side Lazio.