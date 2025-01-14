14 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 Jan, 2025 @ 17:11
···
1 min read

Revealed: The Spanish regions with best levels of English 

by

THESE are the areas of Spain who speak the best English, according to a new study. 

While learning English is an important part of the Spanish school curriculum, some regions seem to have better language skills than others. 

According to a study by Education First (EF), Galicia and Madrid have the best English levels in Spain while Extremadura and La Rioja have the worst. 

Galicia’s Vigo was the surprise winner of Spain’s top English speaking city.
Photo: Alejandro Pinero Amerio/Unsplash

Vigo, in Galicia was Spain’s top English speaking city with a score of 585, while the region clocked in at 564. 

The results are calculated using three separate English tests from 2.1 million people worldwide.

In Spain, the top age group for English speakers were 26-30 year olds.

Meanwhile, the Spanish capital got 551 points, followed by Catalunya, the Basque Country, Navarra and Aragon. 

In comparison, the lowest scoring region was Extremadura with 501 points. 

It is followed by La Rioja, Castilla-La Mancha, Murcia and the Balearic Islands. 

EF’s worldwide ranking studied 2.1 million non-native English speakers from 116 countries and regions. 

Globally, Spain took 36th position, with a score of 538 points and ‘moderate proficiency’.

Ahead of Spain were countries like Belarus, Kenya, Argentina, Romania and Honduras. 

The Netherlands took the top spot with 636 points, followed by Norway (610) and Singapore (609).

At the other end of the scale was Yemen, with a score of 394 and ‘very low proficiency’. 

In terms of capital cities, Madrid fared better with ‘high proficiency’ but still fell to 39th place, with 553 points.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Protein supplement sales boom reported at pharmacies in Spain
Previous Story

Protein supplement sales boom reported at pharmacies in Spain

Latest from Education

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Protein supplement sales boom reported at pharmacies in Spain

Protein supplement sales boom reported at pharmacies in Spain

DEMAND for protein supplements rose by a staggering 175% in
Special cages trap catch dozens of wild boars close to Costa Blanca city

Special cages trap catch dozens of wild boars close to Costa Blanca city

72 wild boars were caught between October and December in