Protein supplement sales boom reported at pharmacies in Spain

DEMAND for protein supplements rose by a staggering 175% in Spain last year according to figures from the Cofares Trends Observatory which measures distribution to pharmacies.

It also revealed an increase in sales of sports nutrition items of up to 14% and digestive products of 8%- reflecting the growing interest in physical activity and digestive health.

Pre-sports and physical activity products accounted for 61% of sales in the protein supplement category, followed by recovery products on 17%.

Next were items related to digestive health, which rose by 8% and the sale of probiotics went up by 9%.

Categories such as laxatives and anti-diarrhoea products experienced a slight decrease, which points to a more preventive and balanced approach to digestive health care.

Personal care products sales in pharmacies increased by 5% with soaps accounting for 27% of the total followed by colognes (8%) and deodorants (7%).

Products to help quit smoking continued to rise, with a sustained growth of 1%- a trend that Cofares attributes in large part to their financing by the public health system.

Broken down by regions, Madrid, Catalunya and the Valencian Community accounted for more than half of the demand (56%) for tobacco substitutes and anti-smoking items.

On the other hand, non-prescription products showed a general decrease; nicotine patches fell by 23%, chewing gum and sweets by 8% and sprays by 11%.