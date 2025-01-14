14 Jan, 2025
14 Jan, 2025 @ 16:00
Special cages trap catch dozens of wild boars close to Costa Blanca city

72 wild boars were caught between October and December in two special trap cages set up in Denia on the northern Costa Blanca.

The city council hired a specialist company last summer to combat increasing wild boar numbers- especially those going into urban areas.

The cages were installed at Plana d’Elies and on Calle Magrana in the Montgro area of the municipality.

A third unit will be set up in Les Marines between the Regatxo and L’Alberca ravines.

The animals are tempted to go inside a cage trap by bait but mechanisms ensure they cannot get out.

None of those caught in the last quarter of 2024 had any diseases.

Denia’s environment councillor, Sandra Gertrudix, said she was pleased with the results and with progress made in the Montgo natural park.

The Environment Ministry says the population density of the wild boars in the park has been cut over the last two years.

“This shows that cage trapping and hunting are producing good results,” Gertrudix commented.

Elsewhere in the Marina Alta region, Ondara council will start using boar cages from next month as part of a joint programme with El Verger and Els Poblets.

Alex Trelinski

