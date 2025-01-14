British tourist in Benidorm hotel attacks her girlfriend and then tries to jump off balcony- only to be saved by six police officers

SIX Policia Nacional officers stopped a British tourist, 44, from leaping off a Benidorm hotel sixth-floor balcony following an assault on her female partner.

The alleged aggressor was then arrested for domestic abuse.

The drama unfolded last Friday at around 6am at a hotel in the Rincon de Loix area of the city.

When police arrived at the unnamed hotel, they found a bloodied British woman, 49, in the reception area.

She said she had been attacked by her girlfriend who punched her and took her mobile phone.

Her partner then tried to throw her onto the balcony but she escaped to take refuge at reception.

The victim stated that her girlfriend was ‘out of her mind’ and had thrown a chair, passport, and phone ‘out of the window’.

She added that abuse from her was ‘quite common’ back in the UK.

Officers then went to the room where the couple were staying but they had to access it through an adjoining room because the Brit refused to open the door and had locked it from inside.

Once in there, six officers had to stop the woman from jumping over the balcony by holding her by her hands to prevent her from falling.

Once safe, she was arrested and taken to the Marina Baixa Hospital in Villajoyosa for an evaluation by their mental health team.

The victim was treated at the Rincon de Loix health centre.

The couple are scheduled to return home on Wednesday.