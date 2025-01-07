7 Jan, 2025
7 Jan, 2025 @ 13:00
Benidorm rental nightmare after live in landlord attacks female tenant and demands sexual favours as payment

A BENIDORM woman thought she got a bargain house share with a couple for just €300 per month but was ordered to have sex as a form of payment.

The victim left the property but was assaulted when she returned to pick up her belongings.

The Policia Nacional have arrested a Spaniard, 38, for robbery with violence and illegal detention.

Officers discovered the woman joined a social media message group to find a property rental.

She found a home that suited her and moved into the property which was shared with a man and another woman.

To her shock, the man told her that she had to perform sexual services as part-payment of her rent.

She refused and left, leaving her items behind.

When she returned to collect her personal belongings, the live-in landlord prevented her from entering the house.

Finally, when she managed to get in, she discovered that the lock on her room had been forced and that €200 in cash was missing.

When she tried to leave, the man threatened and assaulted her, hitting her on her head, arms and back.

He also tried to steal her mobile phone and stole some of her other belongings.

The Policia Nacional has warned about being cautious over getting into house shares with unknown people- especially when looking for rentals via social media groups.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam.

