Must-read: These are the hand luggage size limits on the most used airlines in Spain for 2025

TRAVELLING with hand luggage in Europe can be a minefield, with different airlines setting different size limits.

It is important that you know how large your carry-on suitcase or bag is to avoid being fined and having to check it in the hold last minute.

Below are the measurements you need to know for 2025.

Ryanair

If you’re flying on Ryanair, every ticket comes with a small piece of hand luggage included, which must not measure more than 40 x 20 x 25cm.

If you pay to have two pieces of hand luggage, the second piece has a limit of 55 x 40 x 20cm and cannot weigh more than 10kg.

Those found to be exceeding the size or weight limit will have their luggage checked into the hold before being slapped with a fee of between €70 and €75.

Iberia

Iberia, which includes British Airways, is a bit more generous when it comes to hand luggage.

Every ticket holder can take a personal bag measuring 40 x 30 x 15cm and a second piece of luggage free of charge.

The second piece of luggage can measure no more than 56 x 40 x 25cm and has a weight limit of 10kg.

Those found to be exceeding the size or weight limit will have to pay a fine of between €50 and €150.

Vueling

Meanwhile on Spanish airline Vueling, every traveller can bring a small bag free of charge that must not exceed 40 x 20 x 30cm.

Passengers must pay for a cabin bag, which must not weigh over 10kg nor measure more than 55 x 40 x 20cm.

If your small bag exceeds the limit and you have not paid for a cabin bag then you will be fined €75.

Exceeding the limit for your cabin bag will set you back €140.

EasyJet

On an EasyJet flight, one small piece of hand luggage with a maximum size of 45 x 36 x 20cm (including handles and wheels) and up to 15kg is included free of charge.

Passengers can also book a larger piece of hand luggage, with a maximum size of 56 x 45 x 25 cm and 15 kg.