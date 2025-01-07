These are the five ‘overlooked corners’ of Spain to visit in 2025, according to The Telegraph

A HOST of lesser known, unexplored gems of the Spanish heartland has been offered up by the British newspaper the Daily Telegraph.

Their list includes destinations off the beaten path ranging from medieval villages to burgeoning wine regions to explore in 2025.

Costa de la Luz: Atlantic Coast Charm: Jet2’s new routes to the Costa de la Luz open up a world of pristine beaches and superb seafood.

This less-developed stretch of Andalusian coastline offers high-quality hotels and easy access to charming towns like Jerez, Cádiz, Tarifa, and Vejer de la Frontera.

The Castillo de Atienza is the star of the show in this Guadalajara town

Consider a visit in May, June, or September for pleasant weather and fewer crowds.

Letur: A Village Reborn: Nestled in the Sierra de Segura, the village of Letur in Castilla-La Mancha is set to become one of Spain’s “Most Beautiful Villages.”

Following recent flood damage, this recognition promises to revitalize the village and attract visitors eager to explore its Islamic heritage and picturesque cobbled streets.

Spring and autumn offer the most comfortable temperatures for a visit.

Aragón and Navarra: A Journey Through History and Wine: Begin your journey in Zaragoza, the capital of Aragón, before venturing into the Cariñena wine region.

Continue to Navarra, renowned for its cuisine and wines, and indulge in the vegetable dishes of Tudela and the pintxos of Pamplona.

Finish your trip in the coastal town of Getaria, where you can sample local cider and exquisite turbot at the renowned Elkano restaurant. Spring is an ideal time to visit this region.

Guadalajara Province: A Madrid Escape: Just northeast of Madrid lies the province of Guadalajara, a favorite getaway for Madrileños.

Explore the Renaissance architecture of Brihuega, famous for its lavender fields, and visit the medieval town of Sigüenza, dominated by a dramatic castle.

July’s lavender festival or the autumn foliage in the Hayedo de Tejera Negra beech forest are excellent times to visit.

Soria and the Duero River: A Land of Legends: Soria, in Castilla y León, offers a unique experience for those seeking Romanesque architecture, myths, and riverside walks.

Follow the Duero River from its source to the sea in Portugal, discovering castles, ancient settlements, and historic cathedrals.

The Ribera del Duero wine region and cities like Valladolid, Tordesillas, Zamora, and Toro offer a journey through Spain’s rich history. Spring is the recommended time to explore this region.