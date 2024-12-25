This is the best monument to visit in Spain, according to a poll of tourists – and it’s not the Alhambra palace

IT’s not the Alhambra in Granada, and it’s not the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. Nor is it Sevilla’s Giralda.

No, all three have been outshone by the Mezquita-Catedral de Córdoba (Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba) to claim the title of Spain’s most beloved monument, according to a new international tourism study.

The stunning architectural marvel, which attracts over two million visitors annually, secured the top spot with an extraordinary 86.3% of visitors awarding it five stars on TripAdvisor, making it not only Spain’s highest-rated monument but also Europe’s most celebrated tourist attraction.

Travel agency Iglu Cruises conducted the comprehensive study, which analysed thousands of tourist reviews across Spain’s architectural landmarks.

The ancient structure’s unique blend of Islamic and Christian architecture has captivated visitors for centuries, with its forest of 856 columns topped by distinctive red-and-white striped arches representing one of the most photographed architectural features in Spain.

Originally built as the Visigoth Basilica of San Vicente, the site underwent its first major transformation in 786 when Emir Abd al-Rahman I ordered its conversion into a grand mosque.

Subsequent Islamic rulers expanded the complex, with Abd al-Rahman III adding its iconic minaret and Al-Hakam II constructing the breathtaking mihrab prayer niche.

Following the Christian conquest of Cordoba in 1236, the building was consecrated as a cathedral, incorporating Gothic, Renaissance, and Baroque elements while preserving its Islamic architectural heritage.

UNESCO recognised the monument’s exceptional historical significance by declaring it a World Heritage site in 1984, describing it as the most important Islamic architectural work in the Western world.

The 93-metre-high bell tower offers panoramic views over Cordoba’s historic centre, while the peaceful Court of Oranges provides visitors with a tranquil escape beneath its century-old citrus trees.

The monument forms the centerpiece of Cordoba’s historic quarter, which includes the Roman Bridge, dating back to the 1st century BC, the medieval Jewish Quarter with its rare surviving synagogue, and the impressive Alcazar of the Christian Monarchs.

Tourism officials attribute the Mosque-Cathedral’s enduring popularity to its unique representation of Spain’s diverse cultural heritage and its exceptional state of preservation, making it a must-visit destination for cultural tourists exploring Andalucia.