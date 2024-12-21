21 Dec, 2024
21 Dec, 2024 @ 12:00
1 min read

Winter escapes in Spain: This snow-capped medieval village of just 500 people makes for the perfect Christmas getaway

by

SPAIN’S perfect Christmas getaway is a snow-capped village of just 500 people. 

The north of Spain is full of enchanting winter enclaves, with cobbled streets, snowy mountains and twinkling lights. 

Nowhere no more so than Ochagavia in Navarra, a medieval town with alpine houses, a flowing river and stunning landscapes. 

The earliest evidence of Ochagavia dates back to the 12th century but didn’t experience significant population growth in the 18th century. 

Photo: Discover Navarra

Part of the Camino de Santiago, there are several historic churches and religious buildings scattered throughout the town. 

Of note is the excellently preserved medieval bridge, just the entry to this charming town and point where the Zatoya and Aduña rivers meet. 

Photo: Discover Navarra

Ochagavia is also home to some impressive religious buildings, including the Church of San Juan Evangelista. 

This architectural work combines elements from many different periods including three Renaissance altarpieces. 

Another of the most iconic buildings in the village is the sanctuary of Nuestra Señora de Muskilda, a Romanesque chapel built in the 12th century. 

It is located at the top of the mountain of the same name, at an altitude of 1,025 metres and surrounded by a great wall in an enclosure that also includes the hermit’s house and the chaplain’s house.

Back in the village, admire the splendour of the Urrutia, Iriarte or Donamaria palaces.

