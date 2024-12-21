21 Dec, 2024
21 Dec, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sotogrande with garage – € 562,000

by
Apartment

Sotogrande, Cádiz

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 562,000

Discover your oasis in the exclusive Sotogrande Marina! This magnificent 180 m² flat offers you the perfect combination of luxury and comfort in a tranquil and sophisticated setting. With three spacious bedrooms, including a master suite with private bathroom, and a bright living room with fireplace, every corner is designed for your wellbeing. The spectacular 40 m² covered terrace is the ideal place to enjoy the stunning canal views while relaxing with a glass of wine.The fully equipped kitchen caters for all your culinary needs, while the central air-conditioning system ensures year-round… See full property details

