Must-visit: The most popular Christmas markets in Spain this year

THESE are the most popular Christmas markets in Spain to visit this festive season. AS Christmas nears, towns and cities across Spain have been transformed into enchanting festive destinations.

Streets are adorned with shimmering lights, squares come alive with colour, and Christmas cheer is on every corner, inviting locals and visitors alike to revel in the season’s delights.

A cherished tradition in many Spanish towns, Christmas markets are the epicentre of the festive spirit, offering much more than a shopping experience.

They showcase local craftsmanship, festive decorations, traditional gastronomic treats, and activities perfect for a family day out.

But which are the best Spain has to offer?

Muelle Uno Christmas Market, Malaga

In Malaga, the Muelle Uno Christmas Market is revered as one of the Costa del Sol’s best festive destinations.

Photo: Muelle Uno

Nestled near the city centre and harbour, the market offers an array of artisanal goods, culinary delights, and a dazzling light display along the iconic Calle Larios and cathedral.

Light and sound shows further enhance the festive magic, making Malaga a must-visit destination during the holidays.

Bilbao

Photo: Ayuntamiento de Bilbao

Located on the Muelle de Ripa, Bilbao’s Christmas Market offers a treasure trove of handmade gifts and Basque delicacies, perfect for those seeking unique presents and local flavours. Nearby is the Gabonart Fair at the Muelle de El Arenal, featuring additional crafts and engaging workshops for visitors of all ages.

Feria de Santa Llucia, Barcelona

Dating back to 1786, Barcelona’s Feria de Santa Llucia is the city’s oldest and most iconic Christmas market.

Photo: Ayuntamiento de Barcelona

Situated in the Gothic Quarter beside the cathedral, it’s renowned for its caganers—traditional Catalan nativity figurines, often depicting famous personalities.

The city also hosts the Sagrada Familia Christmas Fair and the Gran Via Fair between Muntaner and Calabria streets, offering more festive treasures.

Plaza Nueva Market, Sevilla

Photo: Ayuntamiento de Sevilla

Sevilla’s Plaza Nueva hosts a bustling Christmas market known for its artisanal offerings and proximity to the Cathedral and Giralda.

Visitors can sample Andalucian cuisine at dedicated food areas and enjoy activities for children, blending traditional crafts with a festive book fair.

Plaza Mayor Market, Madrid

Photo: Es Madrid

Madrid’s Plaza Mayor transforms into a vibrant hub of festive cheer with one of the country’s oldest Christmas markets.

Initially focused on selling delicious treats, the market now boasts over 100 stalls offering decorations, nativity items, toys, and novelty gifts. Both locals and tourists flock here to soak up the seasonal spirit.

Plaza del Pilar Market, Zaragoza

Photo: Ayuntamiento de Zaragoza

Zaragoza’s Plaza del Pilar Market, set against the backdrop of the Basilica del Pilar, exudes traditional European charm with its wooden stalls.

This year’s highlights include Santa’s Village and a Wishing Tree with a wide array of festive products; it remains the focal point of the city’s celebrations.