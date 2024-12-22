The best cities in Spain to celebrate New Year’s Eve, according to the Spanish

THESE are Spain’s favourite cities to spend New Year’s Eve, says a popular tour platform.

Walking tour platform GuruWalk has ranked the top ten Spanish cities to bring in the New Year.

Their study used walking tour reservations made between December 25 and January 5 to find the best New Year’ destinations.

It’s no surprise that Madrid tops the list, with a vibrant atmosphere, rich history and buzzing nightlife, you’re sure to find the perfect party.

Madrid’s Puerta del Sol is the country’s top New Year’s destination

Photo: Madrid Turismo

Most Madrileños will flock to the iconic Puerta del Sol, where the official countdown will take place, although the festive atmosphere will no doubt spread throughout the city.

In second place is nearby Toledo, a hilly city perfect to watch the fireworks at midnight.

Much like the capital, Toledo has a undoubtedly rich history and culture, perfect for exploring before the clock strikes 12.

Toledo’s historic buildings make the perfect backdrop for the celebrations

Photo: Ayuntamiento de Toledo

In third position is Granada, with the majestic Alhambra providing all the awe and hope we want to bring into 2025.

The three cities have maintained a strong dominance in the rankings since 2021, with Madrid keeping the top post for the last three years.

Meanwhile, Toledo and Granada fight it out for second place each year, with the two cities always in the top three.

Other popular cities include Sevilla, Barcelona and Cordoba, known for their architectural marvels, modern vibes and nightlife.

This year, Salamanca and Zaragoza have also reached the top ten- as university cities with much history, it’s no wonder they’ve made the list.

Beyond Spain, popular New Year’s destinations include Rome, Budapest and London.