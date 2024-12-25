25 Dec, 2024
25 Dec, 2024 @ 08:15
1 min read

EXCLUSIVE: Alan Carr and Amanda Holden pictured enjoying inland Andalucia as part of new ‘Spanish Job’ series

by

ALAN Carr and Amanda Holden have been spotted by eagle eyed Olive Press readers filming for an upcoming television series around Andalucia.

As well as filming the Christmas lights in Malaga, the British TV presenters have also been spotted filming in various Granada watering holes and on the famous Sierra Nevada slopes.

Our exclusive photos show them having fun during a visit to the Hannigan and Sons Irish pub in Granada city.

They were in town on various occasions this year, revealed barman Paddy, who served their drinks while filming for their new show Alan & Amanda’s Spanish Job.

READ MORE:

Amanda Holden flew the flag at Hannigan and Sons pub in Granada

“They were great fun when they came in for the England Spain Euros final in the summer,” he told the Olive Press. “Alan is a born joker and she is simply lovely.”

Alan is a born joker

Another trip saw them heading up to the Sierra Nevada ski resort in late Spring, organised by Olive Press clients the British Ski Centre.

“We sorted everything out for them and they were really grateful,” explained boss Giles Birch. “They actually sent us a lovely thank-you video for our kids.”

Alan and Amanda sent a lovely thank-you video

The most recent trip saw them wrap up the show with a big party at a secret inland location, while they were also seen jumping up and down and dancing while enjoying the iconic Christmas lights show on Calle Larios, in Malaga.

The duo at Malaga Christmas Lights switch-on

Comedian Carr, 48, and Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda, 53, won over viewers yet again this year with the latest season of their hit show Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job.

It was so successful the BBC recommissioned a new season of the show in Spain.

The concept of the show sees them buying a cheap but charming wreck of a home in inland Andalucia and then spending the year doing it up before finally selling it, giving the proceeds to childrens’ charities.

Jon Clarke (Publisher & Editor)

Jon Clarke is a Londoner who worked at the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday as an investigative journalist before moving permanently to Spain in 2003 where he helped set up the Olive Press. He is the author of three books; Costa Killer, Dining Secrets of Andalucia and My Search for Madeleine.

Do you have a story? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es

Mezquita Catedral 2 Cordoba C Consorcioturismocordoba
This is the best monument to visit in Spain, according to a poll of tourists – and it’s not the Alhambra palace

