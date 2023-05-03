HEADS along the Marbella promenade have turned and been craned upwards at a passing giant that closely resembled NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Sauntering along in white sun hat and flanked by two men of almost equal size, only a few passersby suspected that they might be in the presence of sporting royalty.

Michael Jordan enjoyed lunch at El Parque de la Milla, run by chef Javier Ruiz Portillo

A looky-looky man selling fake Nike Air Jordans was among the first to notice that it was in fact the real Jordan walking among them.

Michael Jordan, 60, is currently on holiday in Marbella with his wife, the Cuban model Yvette Prieto.

Afterwards he posed for a photo with restaurateur Cesar Morales and the La Milla team

The glamorous duo have been enjoying the splendour and cuisine of the Costa del Sol.

The basketball Hall of Famer lunched at a restaurant famous for making Spain’s ‘best sandwich’ after it won the X Snack Competition at the Madrid Fusion gastronomy summit in January.

On this occasion El Parque de la Milla, run by chef Javier Ruiz Portillo, served Jordan a typical rice and fish dish and afterwards the megastar puffed away on a cigar while enjoying the views.

The friendly giant was happy to pose for photos with members of the public who recognised him on his walkabouts along the Marbella coastline.

He has been staying at the Marbella Club and has also found the time to play a spot of golf.

