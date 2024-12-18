18 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
18 Dec, 2024 @ 17:30
·
1 min read

Spain will become the number one tourist destination in the world by this date, according to report by Google and Deloitte

by
Spain will become the number one tourist destination in the world by this date, according to report by Google and Deloitte

SPAIN will welcome 110 million foreign tourists annually by 2040 and become the world’s biggest holiday destination according to a study by Google and Deloitte.

It will inevitably lead to more pressure on the two most visited cities- Madrid and Barcelona, where residents are worried about tourist saturation.

The conclusions come from the Next Gen Travellers and Destinations report compiled by the two companies.

READ MORE:

AMERICAN TOURISTS IN SPAIN

Analysing figures from 2019, they say that Madrid was the fifth ranked city in the world for most visitors, with Barcelona seventh.

They’ve not reached a conclusion about how busy they will be in 15 years time, but state that Spain will have 110 million tourists- overhauling France with five million fewer.

The study shows that the tourists that visited Spain’s two largest cities in 2019 came from the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France and Italy.

They say the foreign profile has shifted since then with the UK, US and Germany now being joined by visitors from China, India, and South Korea.

On the flip side, by 2040 over 30 million people from Spain will go on holiday abroad, as opposed to nearly 20 million last year.

The growth though is seen as lower than other countries and Spain will disappear from the Top 15 list of international travellers.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch: This Mercadona wine for less than €2 is flying off the shelves across Spain
Previous Story

Watch: This Mercadona wine for less than €2 is flying off the shelves across Spain

Next Story

The UK’s organised crime agency ‘brought in to investigate allegations around Gibraltar police chief’

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Descubriendo la arquitectura modernista española: Superando límites en el siglo XX

El patrimonio arquitectónico español es tan diverso como sus paisajes,

Descubre los juegos más populares en Pin-Up Casino en Chile en 2024

Aquí te presentamos todo lo que necesitas saber para comenzar