Watch: This Mercadona wine for less than €2 is flying off the shelves across Spain

LOVERS of good quality red wine looking for a bargain might have hit the jackpot for a little gem being sold in the Mercadona supermarket chain for under €2 per bottle.

Little Red Riding Hood is produced by the Torre Oria winery in the Utiel-Requena area of the Valencia region.

Bottled under Torre Oria’s Cuentos Wines line, the bottle’s label says there is a phrase that aims to copy the story of Little Red Riding Hood which starts with ‘Once upon a time…’

It states that it is a smooth wine made with the best Tempranillo and Syrah grapes from the land of Torre Oria.

Wine experts say the €1.95 plonk stands out for its freshness and fruity notes with intense fruity aromas to be smelt.

On the palate, it is smooth and balanced, with light tannins that make it easy to drink.

The mix of Tempranillo and Syrah grapes create the mild and fruity flavour, but with the presence of an acidic touch.

A big plus for Little Red Riding Hood wine is that it is perfect to accompany a wide variety of dishes, from meats, sausages or fish, to a pasta and cheese plate.

If white wines are your favourite the OCU consumer group has done some testing and worked out what offers the best value for money.

Top of the list is Indomito Chardonnay from Tomelloso in the La Mancha region.

The OCU says it is not only distinguished by its taste, but also by its modest price of €2.30.

Tasters say the attraction of this wine lies in its elaboration from Chardonnay grapes and its well-integrated acidity enhances the fruit flavours- generating a pleasant sensation on the palate.