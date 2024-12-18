18 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
18 Dec, 2024 @ 17:00
·
1 min read

Watch: This Mercadona wine for less than €2 is flying off the shelves across Spain

by
Watch: This Mercadona wine for less than €2 is flying off the shelves across Spain

LOVERS of good quality red wine looking for a bargain might have hit the jackpot for a little gem being sold in the Mercadona supermarket chain for under €2 per bottle.

Little Red Riding Hood is produced by the Torre Oria winery in the Utiel-Requena area of the Valencia region.

@locatamos

Catamos un clásico de las barbacoas, el vino tinto de Mercadona Caperucita Tinta. Este vino está elaborado a base de uvas Tempranillo y Syrah pero sin especificar su origen. Caperucita Tinta no tiene DO ni nos informa de su envejecimiento. El sabor de Caperucita Tinta es afrutado y muy ligero #locatamos #vinodemercadona #vinosdemercadona #vinosdesuper #vinosdesupermercado #vinosdemenosde2euros #catadevino

? Chill out BGM (simple) – Hollywood Labo

Bottled under Torre Oria’s Cuentos Wines line, the bottle’s label says there is a phrase that aims to copy the story of Little Red Riding Hood which starts with ‘Once upon a time…’

READ MORE:

BARGAIN RED WITH STAND-OUT LABEL

It states that it is a smooth wine made with the best Tempranillo and Syrah grapes from the land of Torre Oria.

Wine experts say the €1.95 plonk stands out for its freshness and fruity notes with intense fruity aromas to be smelt.

On the palate, it is smooth and balanced, with light tannins that make it easy to drink.

The mix of Tempranillo and Syrah grapes create the mild and fruity flavour, but with the presence of an acidic touch.

A big plus for Little Red Riding Hood wine is that it is perfect to accompany a wide variety of dishes, from meats, sausages or fish, to a pasta and cheese plate.

If white wines are your favourite the OCU consumer group has done some testing and worked out what offers the best value for money.

Top of the list is Indomito Chardonnay from Tomelloso in the La Mancha region.

The OCU says it is not only distinguished by its taste, but also by its modest price of €2.30.

Tasters say the attraction of this wine lies in its elaboration from Chardonnay grapes and its well-integrated acidity enhances the fruit flavours- generating a pleasant sensation on the palate.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

‘The environment has no borders’: Spanish activist group insists it is not ‘anti-Gibraltar’ in Eastside marina complaints 

Spain will become the number one tourist destination in the world by this date, according to report by Google and Deloitte
Next Story

Spain will become the number one tourist destination in the world by this date, according to report by Google and Deloitte

Latest from Food & Drink

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Descubriendo la arquitectura modernista española: Superando límites en el siglo XX

El patrimonio arquitectónico español es tan diverso como sus paisajes,

Descubre los juegos más populares en Pin-Up Casino en Chile en 2024

Aquí te presentamos todo lo que necesitas saber para comenzar