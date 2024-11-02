These two Spanish wines are among the best in the world, according to the prestigious Golden Vines Awards

THE Golden Vines Awards has honoured two Spanish wines as among the best in the world.

Last Saturday, the Cibeles Palace in Madrid hosted the 2024 Golden Vines awards, known as the ‘Oscars of wine.’

Photo: Golden Vines Awards

Founded in 2021 by Liquid Icons, the awards recognize the best wines globally.

This year, two prominent Spanish wineries, Vega Sicilia and Familia Torres, were celebrated among the winners.

Vega Sicilia, based in the Ribera del Duero region, was honored with the Robb Report Golden Vines World Best Fine Wine Producer award.

Photo: Golden Vines Awards

Reflecting its long-standing reputation for producing some of Spain’s finest wines, notably its flagship wine, “Unico.” Known for its meticulous winemaking practices and exceptional terroir, Vega Sicilia continues to set benchmarks in the industry.

Familia Torres, recognized for its innovation in winemaking, received an award for its commitment to sustainability and modern practices.

Photo: Golden Vines Awards

With a history dating back to 1870, the Torres family has been a leader in the Spanish wine industry, pioneering eco-friendly techniques and producing high-quality wines from diverse grape varieties across their vineyards.

The gala, presented by Ainhoa Urbizu, featured a lavish five-course dinner designed by the renowned Roca brothers from El Celler de Can Roca.

Dishes included Surf & Turf with marine phytoplankton mousse and a brioche of octopus stuffed with foie gras, paired with exceptional wines such as Dom Perignon and Chateau d’Yquem.

The awards were determined by a jury of 1,200 wine professionals from over 100 countries, including notable Masters of Wine and Sommeliers.

Other notable winners included Domaine de la Romanée-Conti (Best Wine Producer in Europe) and Harlan Estate (Best Wine Producer in America).

Each winner received a trophy designed by artist Nuria Mora, housed in a custom Gucci bag.

Following successful editions in London, Florence, and Paris, the next Golden Vines awards will take place in Miami from November 7 to 9, 2025, with tickets already on sale for $15,000 each.

