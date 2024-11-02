Must-buy: This waterproof hooded jacket for €29.99 is flying off the rack at Decathlon stores across Spain

DECATHLON shoppers are running to stores to snap up this €29.99 waterproof jacket perfect for winter.

THIS week’s rainy weather has caught many of us off guard following months of summer sun.

Thankfully, budget sporting retailer Decathlon has saved the day with its pocket friendly waterproof jacket.

For just €29.99, you can grab this raincoat, made of pearlescent, water resistant material.

Light, stylish and breathable, the jacket has integrated ventilation in the upper back, limiting condensation.

There is also a wealth of pockets, with two outer pockets with zips and one inner pocket to protect your valuables from wet weather.

Currently available in lilac from a size XS- 3XL, it can also be easily washed in the machine at 30 degrees.