2 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
2 Nov, 2024 @ 10:00
1 min read

Must-buy: This waterproof hooded jacket for €29.99 is flying off the rack at Decathlon stores across Spain

by

DECATHLON shoppers are running to stores to snap up this €29.99 waterproof jacket perfect for winter. 

THIS week’s rainy weather has caught many of us off guard following months of summer sun. 

Thankfully, budget sporting retailer Decathlon has saved the day with its pocket friendly waterproof jacket. 

For just €29.99, you can grab this raincoat, made of pearlescent, water resistant material. 

Light, stylish and breathable, the jacket has integrated ventilation in the upper back, limiting condensation. 

There is also a wealth of pockets, with two outer pockets with zips and one inner pocket to protect your valuables from wet weather. 

Currently available in lilac from a size XS- 3XL, it can also be easily washed in the machine at 30 degrees.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

These two Spanish wines are among the best in the world, according to the prestigious Golden Vines Awards

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

British couple in their 60s are missing from epicentre of Spain’s flood disaster where ‘bodies were floating into homes’

Do you know more about this story? Email tips@theolivepress.es A

Watch: Mallorca falls prey to deadly DANA storm as flooding begins and huge lightning bolts rattle the sky – with orange alerts in place until Saturday

THE deadly DANA continues to wreak havoc in Spain after