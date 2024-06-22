23 Jun, 2024 @ 13:05
Subscribe
Login
My Account
22 Jun, 2024 @ 09:00
··
1 min read

Talk about vintage! World’s oldest wine is found in Spain’s Andalucia after being preserved for 2,000 years in a Roman sarcophagus

by
Talk about vintage! World's oldest wine is found in Spain's Andalucia after being preserved for 2,000 years in a Roman sarcophagus

AN ARCHAEOLOGICAL team has discovered the oldest wine in the world while investigating a Roman tomb found in 2019 in a house at Carmona in Sevilla province.

Carmona City Council and the University of Cordoba say it has been preserved since the first century AD and is a wine in which the skeletal remains of one of the men in the tomb were submerged in a glass urn.

Although initially it was a white wine, this liquid over time acquired a reddish hue, as confirmed by organic chemists at the University of Cordoba.

READ MORE:

Talk about vintage! World's oldest wine is found in Spain's Andalucia after being preserved for 2,000 years in a Roman sarcophagus



They have identified it as the oldest liquid wine discovered to date, thus replacing the Speyer wine bottle, dated to the fourth century AD, found in 1867 and preserved in Pfalz museum in Germany.

Despite the 2,000 years, the condition of the tomb has been excellent and well-sealed, making it easier for the wine to maintain its natural state.

“At first we were very surprised that this liquid was preserved in one of the funerary urns,” explained Carmona municipal archaeologist, Juan Manuel Roman.

“Because of the good state of the tomb, we could rule out other possible sources for the liquid such as flooding or leaks inside the chamber or condensation processes”.

Cordoba organic chemists studied the pH, the absence of organic matter, mineral salts, and the presence of certain chemical compounds which were compared to current wines made by Montilla-Moriles, Jerez and Sanlucar.

They gave the first indication that the old liquid was wine, but the key was the presence of polyphenols- biomarkers present in all wines.

The absence of a specific polyphenol, syringic acid, also served to identify the wine as white, though where it was actually made is not so easy to pin down.

Mineral salts present in the liquid equate to white wines currently produced in Andalucia.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

What is San Juan night in Spain? All you need to know ahead of the fiery celebrations tomorrow
Previous Story

What is San Juan night in Spain? All you need to know ahead of the fiery celebrations tomorrow

The lollipops that have been withdrawn from the market: Fruity Lollipops from the brand Sweet Petites.
Next Story

Health warning in Spain: These lollipops popular with children may contain traces of metal

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Teulada - € 179

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Teulada – € 179,000

Apartment Teulada, Alicante   3 beds   2 baths €

The little-known town in Granada that has become one of the most in-demand locations for British property hunters

THE tiny town of Gualchos might not evoke the same