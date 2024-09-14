This charming wine capital boasts unrivalled tapas bars and is the most underrated city in Spain, according to Time Out magazine

ACCORDING to Time Out magazine, Spain’s most underrated city is a charming wine capital with unrivalled tapas bars hidden in the North of the country.

You may think that Spain has no more hidden gems to be discovered.

As anti-tourism sentiment sweeps the country, you would be forgiven for thinking every corner is infected with holidaymakers.

However, there are still undiscovered treasures waiting to be found and one of them is Logroño.

Photo: Turismo La Rioja

Celebrated travel magazine, Time Out recently selected the capital of La Rioja as Spain’s most underrated city thanks to its many bars, wineries and monuments.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s probably because you spend every weekend with a glass of Riojan wine in hand.

Here, the wine culture is strong, being the oldest and most prestigious designation of origin (DOCa Rioja) in Spain.

Photo: Turismo La Rioja

Found on the river Ebro, the city is a key point in the Camino de Santiago and was one of Spain’s first commercial cities.

The region has undergone great change in the last few years with modern services and infrastructure to attract the 21st century visitor, though its old town still maintains a historic charm.

Photo: Turismo La Rioja

Any tourist in Logroño must visit Calle Laurel, the most popular street in the city.

It’s 300 metres hold over 80 restaurants, cafes and bars, giving you a real taste of La Rioja.

The region is known for its warm, happy character, so you will be welcomed with open arms.

Photo: Turismo La Rioja

Here, dishes are based on quality, local products and seasonal cuisine, so try a range of ‘pinchos’ (tapas on bread) including: grill mushroom, sirloin lollipops, eggs, spicy pig’s ear, or zorropito de lomo to get a good sense of the gastronomy.

Photo: Turismo La Rioja

Any Riojan meal must be accompanied by a great glass of local wine, the history of which dates back to Roman times.

During the Middle Ages, Rioja wine gained popularity and became one of the most sought after wines in Europe, becoming an important source of wealth for the region.

Photo: Turismo La Rioja

A good way to explore Logroño is by simply wandering its charming streets, meeting the locals and discovering historic enclaves.

Must-visits include: the cathedral of Santa Maria de La Redonda, the convent of La Merced, the church of Santiago El Real or the church of Santa Maria de Palacio.