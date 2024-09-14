3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Bonares with pool garage – € 160,000

Finca/Country House Bonares, Huelva 3 beds 1 baths € 160,000

This three bedroom country home has been updated over the years by the current owners. The house is located just five kilometres from the country town of Bonares in a rural position on rustic land.The house comprises of large covered entrance porch/patio opening into the an living room, there is a kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms in the main house. The smaller bedroom is currently used as a study. Fast reliable internet, satelite dish and mains Electricity are connected, water is supplied to the house from a private well on the land. There is also a new installation of six PV solar panel… See full property details