14 Sep, 2024
14 Sep, 2024 @ 16:00
Woman is arrested in Spain for trying to fly to Britain on a fake Israeli passport

AN Iranian woman was arrested in Catalunya after attempting to board a flight to the UK using a forged Israeli passport.

Airport security officials noticed the woman and a companion acting suspiciously during a routine document check at Girona Airport on August 31.

Checks were heightened as it was a flight to outside of the Schengen zone.

Upon closer inspection of the woman’s passport, it became apparent that the document had been tampered with.

The woman was immediately detained and taken to a police station for further questioning. 

She has been charged with forgery of a public document and faces potential deportation under Spain’s immigration law.

In a separate incident during the same security check, a man was also arrested. He was wanted by a Madrid court for document forgery.

The use of forged passports is a serious offence and can result in significant penalties, including imprisonment.

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

