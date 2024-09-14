14 Sep, 2024
14 Sep, 2024 @ 16:15
Horror in Spain’s Vigo: Man is arrested for dousing ex-girlfriend with petrol and setting her on fire

by

A MAN has been arrested in northern Spain after allegedly dousing his ex-girlfriend with petrol and setting her alight.

The horrific incident occurred at around 9am on Saturday morning.

The victim was leaving her home when her ex-boyfriend allegedly threw the flammable liquid on her from a bottle.

The woman was able to eventually put the flames out herself but had to be rushed to hospital.

Authorities said she suffered burns on 35% of her body.

She is now expected to be recovering in the Burn Unit of the University Hospital of A Coruña.

The suspect threw a beer bottle at Policia Nacional officers during his arrest.

Galicia’s government minister Pedro Blanco condemned the attack.

He said in a statement: “We must once again condemn this sexist terrorism and send a message of affection and, above all, eradicate this type of behaviour that has no place in our society.”

It is not yet known if the suspect had previous convictions for domestic abuse.

Staff Reporter

