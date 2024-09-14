Malaga hopes to operate direct flights to New York throughout the year

MALAGA hopes to offer direct flights to New York throughout the entire year, it has emerged.

It comes after the province’s president, Francisco Salado, and tourism boss Jacobo Florido held a meeting with industry leaders in San Diego this week.

Currently, the Costa del Sol airport offers direct flights to New York between May and September.

But Salado said it is only ‘a matter of time’ before they are extended to 12 months of the year.

He said: “The Costa del Sol is a safe bet and it is only a matter of time, and we will continue to work as we are so that we have more direct connections with other North American hubs, which give us preferential access to a tourist market of enormous quality and with a first-class purchasing power, but also to many business opportunities for our economic development.”

Florido added: “We are the air gateway to Andalusia, but we also want to be the gateway to Europe for American travellers and investors.”

The direct United Airlines service from Malaga to New York started in 2023 and operates thrice-weekly.

It uses a Boeing 757-200 aircraft, with a total of 176 seats.

They are made up of 16 flat-bed seats in United PolarisSM and 160 seats in economy class.

Economy class tickets range from €600 to €900, depending on the dates booked.

