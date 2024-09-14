Sierra Nevada ski resort in southern Spain is launching a flash sale on passes – this is when it begins

THE Sierra Nevada ski resort in Granada is launching a flash sale with discounts on passes of up to 30%.

The sale celebrates the resort’s 60th anniversary and will begin at 9am on Monday (tomorrow).

The 30% discount on long-term ski passes will only be in effect for 60 hours, in other words until Wednesday at 9pm.

After this time, season passes, and 10, 15 or 20 day passes will have a 20% discount applied until October 16.

If you do not use all the days on your pass they can be carried over into next year’s season.

The Sierra Nevada is one of Spain’s best skiing resorts, with nearly 113km of pistes over 1,200 vertical metres.

The longest piste, Aguila, is 6.3km of easy turns and magnificent views, while the series of black runs, including Trampolin and Visera, will test most skiers.

The resort is most famous for allowing tourists to test the adage of being able to ski in the morning and sunbathe on the coast by late afternoon.