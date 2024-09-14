14 Sep, 2024
14 Sep, 2024 @ 18:36
Refugee is arrested in Spain over sexual assault and harassment of two aid workers

A REFUGEE has been arrested in Spain after allegedly sexually assaulting two aid workers.

The man had been staying in a centre in the town of Becerrea in Lugo.

He is accused of making repeated sexual comments, sexual harassment and groping.

The two alleged victims are workers at a humanitarian charity that helps run the refugee centre.

According to sources quoted by Europa Press, the arrest took place on Friday following complaints filed by two women.

On Saturday morning the suspect was brought before the court in Becerrea.

The NGO will be moving the refugee to another centre, according to local reports.

Laurence Dollimore

