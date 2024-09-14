Must-visit: The sixth-century monastery in Spain that’s now a stunning Parador hotel surrounded by forest

FANCY an escape in the middle of the forest? Visit this stunning sixth-century monastery transformed into a Parador hotel in Galicia.

A perfect synergy between nature and history, the Parador de Santo Estevo is the perfect escape.

The magnificent accommodation is found in a former Benedictine monastery, immersed in the lush forests of Ourense.

Photo: Parador de Santo Estevo

An unbeaten autumn holiday, the parador seamlessly combines religious architecture, an impeccable hotel and the impressive landscapes of the Ribeira Sacra.

Photo: Parador de Santo Estevo

It is thought the monastery dates back to the 6th or 7th century, becoming one of the most important monastic centres in the region.

Thanks to its expansion over the centuries, it boasts a variety of architectural styles, from Romanesque to Baroque.

Photo: Parador de Santo Estevo

Inside, three beautiful cloisters stand out for their Romanesque, Gothic and Renaissance styles.

But don’t be fooled by the historic exterior, inside the hotel is a homage to innovative, avant-garden design.

Photo: Parador de Santo Estevo

It has a total of 77 rooms, located in the old monks’ cells with panoramic views over the Cañon del Sil.

The hotel is also home to an old wine cellar converted into a spa, adding to the jacuzzi blessed with marvellous forest views.

Photo: Parador de Santo Estevo

It is the perfect place to relax and unwind with massages, facials and exfoliating treatments available.

Photo: Parador de Santo Estevo

For dinner, enjoy typical Galician gastronomy with local wines, chestnuts, veal and fish.

The parador can be reached from the city of Ourense in just 36 minutes by car.