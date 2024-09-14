Review: The Little Wooden House is a charming hidden gem nestled in an olive grove in inland Malaga – and offers the perfect autumn escape

LOTS of hotels, Airbnbs and campsites promise an ‘escape from it all’ but few achieve it quite like this extraordinary gem hidden in the hills just inland from the Costa del Sol.

The Little Wooden House was built by expat Elizabeth Wynn as a ‘refuge’ surrounded by nature, near the charming inland town of Monda.

Just 20 minutes inland from Marbella, the home is perfect for those hoping to recharge in the peaceful surroundings.

Secret hideaway: hidden between olive trees, a tiny pocket of tranquility awaits.

Photo: The Olive Press

The carefully crafted building is nestled among olive trees and vineyards, providing an oasis of calm.

A deep waft of wood hits you as you enter the house, making you feel instantly welcome.

I’d first heard about the rental via Channel 4’s hit show George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces and written about in our Property magazine earlier this year.

Impressive: the pocket sized property was even featured on Channel 4. Photo: Elizabeth Wynn

So it was great to come back and stay.

Elizabeth has certainly used an eclectic mix of wrought iron and other recycled materials to further add to its charm.

The rustic, warm decoration including deep orange colours further adds to the autumnal feel, prompting a sudden urge to curl up in the sofa nook with a fantasy novel.

Luckily, there’s a whole shelf to choose from, with titles ranging from Bill Bryson to Yann Martel.

Hippie vibes: the boho decor transported me straight to the 70s.

Photo: The Olive Press

I’m soon undergoing a Fleetwood Mac moment.

Though ‘tiny’, the house makes great use of space, with a small bathroom, kitchen, dining table, sofa and a bedroom.

Surprinsgly spacious: the miniture accomodation has all the ammenities of a normal house.

Photo: The Olive Press

Each corner is illuminated by big, bright windows looking out over olive groves and the Sierra de Alpujata.

The calming views make cooking in the mini kitchen a pleasure and guests can even pick fresh grapes or figs for dessert.

Furry friends: the campo cats are very friendly.

Photo: The Olive Press

For the resident chef, there’s two hobs, a microwave, fridge and stove top kettle on hand, accompanied by all the spices, utensils and pots you could need to whip up something delicious.

Mezzaine: the upper bedroom is cosy and warm.

Photo: The Olive Press

Outside, there are two tables to choose from to enjoy your meal and wherever you are, the resident cats are sure to come and say hello.

Dinner with a view: it was a pleasure to dine surrounded by olive trees.

Photo: The Olive Press

Under swaying branches which catch the last of the summer sun, the garden is the perfect spot to enjoy a cold glass of wine before snuggling down for the night.

Up a small set of stairs, the mezzanine bedroom houses a surprisingly big double bed with soft sheets and fluffy pillows.

Dreams: fall asleep under the stars

Photo: The Olive Press

Surrounded by small windows looking out onto the night sky, the cool country air gave me the best sleep I’d had in months.

After a relaxing lie-in, the next morning I was greeted by bright sunshine through the windows and for once, I did not feel grumpy.

What better way to spend a Saturday morning than drinking a coffee and watching butterflies float by.

Nature: the tiny house is found in near the Sierra de las Nieves

Photo: The Olive Press

Although I was heartbroken to leave the Little Wooden House, I was excited to see what the nearby towns of Monda and Ojen had to offer.

A sleepy pueblo, there isn’t much to do in Monda, but it is nonetheless very pretty and the castle is well known for its restaurant.

Pretty pueblo: Monda is a quiet and charming town.

Photo: The Olive Press

Ojen, on the other hand, is known for its caves, including the Cueva de Columnas, believed to be an example of a prehistoric home.

Caves: Ojen is known for its prehistoric caves with amazing views.

Photo: The Olive Press

As well as the local towns, there is plenty of walking to do nearby, being next to the Sierra de las Nieves National Park.

Forest: the stunning Sierra de las Nieves National Park is right next to the property.

Photo: spain.info

Elizabeth also offers arts and crafts workshops in her neighbouring property, Eden Whispers Art Farm.

At just €82 a night, the Little Wooden House offers an idyllic escape for creatives, dreamers and most of all – anyone that needs a good rest.

