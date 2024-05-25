EXCLUSIVE: ‘I built a wooden refuge with my bare hands in inland Spain – now it’s a must-visit retreat and even featured on Channel 4’ 

A MOUNTAIN retreat built by a British expat has been named a ‘must-visit’ and even visited by George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces.

WHEN Elizabeth Wynn was a little girl, she imagined ‘living in a magical land, in a wooden house, surrounded by nature, creating, dreaming and painting.’

But it wasn’t until she ‘lost everything’ 10 years ago, finding herself homeless, that she was finally able to make her dream a reality.

Working a job she ‘hated’ with just enough money to get by she ‘dared to dream again’.

The house is a refuge in nature all year round.

Photo: Elizabeth Wynn

No fairy godmother needed, she found strength within to build her very own ‘refuge’.

Along the way she learned ‘determination’ and ‘healing’ as well as how to sand, saw, nail and drill.

Elizabeth built the tiny house from scratch using second-hand materials.

Photo: Elizabeth Wynn

She sought out second hand materials including wood and an old van chassis, working 14 hour days in the relentless Spanish sun to craft her casa.

“Through building the house, I built myself again,” she told the Olive Press.

“I am the princess in my own fairytale.”

Now, she lives in a farm house and offers her original castle, the Little Wooden House, as a refuge to others.

Nestled amongst olive trees on an organic fruit and nut farm, it could be mistaken for a Mediterranean gingerbread house.

Fully functioning farm harvests fruit and nuts.

Photo: Elizabeth Wynn

Part of Eden Whispers Art Farm, the house is just outside Monda, Malaga.

The mountains in Monda offer a tranquil escape.

Photo: Elizabeth Wynn

A peaceful, tranquil getaway, the project was also featured on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, Channel 4.

During a 2019 episode, Clarke marvelled at the 5 x 2.5 metre space, half the size of the average living room.

The tiny house was also featured on George Clarke’s amazing spaces.

Photo: Elizabeth Wynn

“There’s been an enormous amount of love and passion put into this project. This is small space perfection.

“It’s self-built, full of bespoke innovations and a total life changer for the person who made it.”

The Little Wooden House has similarly inspired its visitors, some saying ‘it brought their creativity back’ and they ‘felt so snug cocooned in the bed at night surrounded by myriad fruit trees and the night air.’

A cosy escape, the house consists of a ground floor kitchen/living area and mezzaine bedroom.

Photo: Elizabeth Wynn

“I am so happy it has become a place of peace and restoration,” said Elizabeth.

“It gives people space and time to reconnect with themselves and nature and remind them of just how wonderful they are.”

The Little Wooden House has plenty of natural light to enjoy the mountain views.

Photo: Elizabeth Wynn

Nearby, the 41-year-old British expat recommends exploring the local mountain walking trails, foraging for wild herbs and emulating Snow White by connecting with local wildlife including mountain deer, butterflies and birds.

She also advises wild swimming at Barranco Blanco (Coin), walking in the Refugio de Juanar National Park, exploring local beaches and the markets at nearby Coin and Monda.

The singer-songwriter, creative and farmer, offers stays for €80 a night, based on a two night minimum.

