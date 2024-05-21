These are five of Spain’s ‘coolest coastal hotels’- according to The Times

THE Times has named these some of Spain’s ‘five coolest coastal hotels’.

‘Everyone thinks they know Spain’, writes Annabelle Thorpe for The Times, but ‘rarely stray beyond the Catalonian coast, Andalucia or the Balearic and Canary Islands’.

The writer’s 25 strong guide to the ‘coolest’ hotels along the Spanish coast takes readers on a tour of this ‘vast country’, stating ‘there’s so much more to explore’.

It promises ‘extraordinary coastline’, ‘wildly diverse landscapes’ and ‘great places to eat’, all in the ‘heart of Spain’.

Villa Salvador, Cadaques

The light and landscapes attracted internationally reowned artists.

Photo: Villa Salvador

Topping the list was this ‘art-filled escape in Dali’s old town’.

‘The most picturesque village on Girona’s rocky coastline’, Cadaques drew in great artists like Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso.

Sandwiched between ‘two rocky coves with crystal clear water’, the Villa Salvador is a ‘great base for exploring’.

But, even a lazy day in the hotel grounds makes for an adventure, with grounds filled with ‘fragrant plants’, a salt-water pool, plenty of abstract art and an outdoor terrace, perfect for ‘languid lunches’.

Outside the hotel, explore the nature in Cap de Creus rocky Natural Park or visit Dali’s house in nearby Port Lligat.

Rooms come in at €313 and visitors should fly to Girona or nearby city break, Barcelona.

Hotel Balandret, Valencia

Right on the seafront, the Balandret’s floor to cieling windows give great views.

Photo: Hotel Balandret

This ‘sea-front city stay’ is found on Valencia’s ‘broad, sandy beach’.

It has an ‘effortlessly stylish’, ‘traditional Spanish’ design, with tons of tile, teal and terracotta.

‘Simple but chic’ the rooms are calming, with wonderful views to the interior terrace or the sea.

In the evenings, the hotel becomes a ‘lovely spot’, where diners can enjoy ‘fresh-off-the-boat’ fish with ‘innovative flavours’.

Whatsmore, the hotel is just a 15 minute drive from Valencia’s charming old town.

Land at Valencia airport before arriving at your B&B double, available from €167.

Mett Hotel & Beach Resort, Estepona

This hotel is known for its luxury facilities including its beach bar.

Photo: Mett Hotel & Beach Resort

The latest in a spate of luxury openings in Estepona, The Times has praised this ‘glitzy’ offering.

At the Mett, everything is supersized, the pool, daybeds and all-day DJ.

There’s something for every taste, from golf to ebikes to ‘glide down the promenade’ to a brand new spa.

‘Neat and unfussy’ rooms are the perfect refuge after eating in the ‘classic Greek’ restaurant, Ammos, Italian Isola or tapas serving Bar Lola.

British Airways offer package holidays, starting at €1167 for seven nights.

Cortijo Boutique Siete Calas, Rodalquilar

The cortijo is defined by its surrounding countryside.

Photo: Cortijo Boutique Siete Calas

Want to mix a rural getaway with your beach holiday? Look no further.

This 300-year-old cortijo boutique is an old farmhouse steps away from ‘wild beaches’.

Located in the Cabo de Gata Natural Park, it is surrounded by Almeria’s beautiful coastline and coves.

The just seven rooms are ‘spacious’, with outdoor seating areas and ‘high-spec’ bathrooms complete with rainshowers and fluffy robes.

For exploring, the hotel offers bikes and paddleboards.

Back at the cortijo, enjoy homemade dinners with Arabian influences including spices, almonds and citrus.

A double room is €163 a night and visitors should fly to Almeria.

Gran Hotel Brilliante, San Esteban de Pravia

The hotel offers an enclave of elegance in a northern fishing village.

Photo: Gran Hotel Brilliante

Described as ‘century-old elegance in a northern fishing village’, this Asturian hotel originally opened in 1905.

Near the River Nalon, the hotel is found in the old fishing village of San Esteban, in the middle of ‘Spanish Switzerland’.

Just a 15 minute drive from Asturias airport, the hotel is great for families as it has ‘spacious self-catering apartments’ and ‘airy rooms’.

Each is inspired by the original art deco features but maintains modern comforts.

After a day of exploring the nearby beaches, have a bite at the hotel with dishes suitable for vegetarians and celiacs alike.

Rooms come in at just €100 each.

