EXCLUSIVE: ‘I visited Antequera in Malaga for the first time and you MUST add the ancient city to your travel list – this is why’ 

IT’S often described as ‘the Prehistoric museum of Andalucia’, and within minutes of arriving it’s easy to see why.

Antequera, in inland Malaga, is brimming with history, with its narrow and cobbled streets nestled below hilltop castles and churches.

It’s no surprise to discover that around 70% of listed buildings and monuments in Malaga province are found in the ancient city.

President of the local tourism initiative Silvia Jurado previously told the Olive Press: “Malaga city doesn’t come close… there are so many gems here. You would be hard pressed to see them all in one weekend.”

READ MORE: Must visit: The charming pueblo INSIDE a medieval castle – and just a short drive from the Costa del Sol

Antequera, 2024 (COPYRIGHT LAURENCE DOLLIMORE)

Antequera, 2024 (COPYRIGHT LAURENCE DOLLIMORE)

The 19th century traveller Washington Irving, a former US ambassador to Spain, was particularly taken by the place, when he wrote: “Everything in this venerable city has a decidedly Spanish seal.”

Humans have left their mark on Antequera since the stone age, and the impressive dolmens left by ancient tribes are one of the most visited sites in southern Spain.

It was later ruled by the Romans and then the Moors, before the Christians took it back over in 1410.

Like much of Spain, the rich and multicultural history of the city has left it littered with gems.

Its streets are lined with orange trees and its wide marble pavements would not look out of place in Dubai, while practically every corner hides a Baroque or Arabic wonder.

Head to Plaza de las Descalzas or Plaza Santiago if you want to see prime examples.

Panoramic cityscape of Antequera at twilight

Antequera, 2024 (COPYRIGHT LAURENCE DOLLIMORE) Antequera, 2024 (COPYRIGHT LAURENCE DOLLIMORE) Antequera, 2024 (COPYRIGHT LAURENCE DOLLIMORE) Antequera, 2024 (COPYRIGHT LAURENCE DOLLIMORE) Antequera, 2024 (COPYRIGHT LAURENCE DOLLIMORE) Antequera, 2024 (COPYRIGHT LAURENCE DOLLIMORE) Antequera, 2024 (COPYRIGHT LAURENCE DOLLIMORE) Antequera, 2024 (COPYRIGHT LAURENCE DOLLIMORE) Antequera, 2024 (COPYRIGHT LAURENCE DOLLIMORE) Antequera, 2024 (COPYRIGHT LAURENCE DOLLIMORE) Antequera, 2024 (COPYRIGHT LAURENCE DOLLIMORE)

A fun fact about Antequera is that there are more churches per capita than anywhere else in Spain – although it’s the incredible ancient fortress of Alcazaba that brings the crowds.

You can access the historic site by walking up the hill from the tourist office and through the imposing Arco de los Gigantes.

Its leafy gardens offer the perfect spring or summer stroll, while the 13th century Torre del Homenaje is a great example of Islamic architecture.

If you’re hungry, I ate at Loulu Bistro in the centre of the city and could not recommend it enough.

They offer fantastic and tasty mini dishes at reasonable prices, including mango ceviche with guacamole, barbecue ribs, rabo de toro and much more.