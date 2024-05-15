15 May, 2024 @ 17:00
Subscribe
Login
My Account
15 May, 2024 @ 13:45
··
1 min read

Who is ‘The Fly’? The ‘underestimated’ drug lord who escaped French authorities during a deadly ambush – and who has connections to Spain’s Costa del Sol

by
The inmate remains at large following the dramatic and bloody escape

KNOWN as ‘The Fly’, inmate Mohammed Amra remains at large after escaping from a prison van in a dramatic ambush at a tollbooth in France which claimed the lives of two guards and left two others critically injured. 

The prisoner, who is said to have ties to the drug-fuelled violence hub of Marseille, was being taken from court back to prison on Tuesday when a heavily-armed masked gang opened fire on the convoy and successfully freed Amra.

Prosecutors say that the 30-year old, who was most recently found guilty of robbery and handed an 18-month prison sentence, has 13 previous convictions including theft, driving without a licence and refusing to stop for police.

He had also been indicted by prosecutors for a kidnapping that led to a death in Marseille.

‘The Fly’ is also accused of ordering the murder of a Frenchman in the luxury Marbella marina of Puerto Banus in July 2023.

French judicial police suspect that Amra ordered the murder of a French nicknamed Mehdi, a possible rival who had links to drug trafficking, from his prison cell.

READ MORE: WATCH: Drug boss dubbed ‘The Fly’ who ‘ordered an assassination in Marbella’ is freed during prison transfer after gun-toting thugs open fire on police car and kill two guards

Amra has not yet been charged in connection with the failed assassination attempt, but Spanish police had suspected French involvement after images circulated on social media showing the attacker, armed with an automatic assault rifle, wearing an Olympique Lyon football shirt.

According to prosecutors, Amra was not a ‘closely watched inmate’, but had been caught trying to escape from his cell by sawing off the bars just two days prior to the dramatic ambush, which saw him moved to solitary confinement.  

Amra’s lawyer, Hugues Vigier, said that he was shocked by the ‘inexcusable’ and ‘insane’ violence,adding that ‘this does not correspond to the impression that I had of him’. 

Amra’s mother claimed that she did not know about the premeditated attack, saying: “He doesn’t talk to me. He’s my son, but he doesn’t talk to me about anything at all”. 

Over 450 officers have now been mobilised with a massive international manhunt underway for the escapee and the gang who conducted the attack. 

A day of blockades dubbed ‘Dead Prisons Day’ has been announced in jails across France, with demonstrations reported outside of prisons in Paris, Rouen, Nice, Grasse, Draguignan and Amiens as prison officer unions unite to respond to Tuesday’s attack.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

cruzzz
Previous Story

Convicted killer of eight-year-old Gabriel Cruz placed in isolation after mother of victim denounces efforts to record a documentary about the case in the Spanish prison where she is serving her life sentence

Next Story

EXCLUSIVE: ‘I visited Antequera in Malaga for the first time and you MUST add the ancient city to your travel list – this is why’ 

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

British expat fury over ‘mad’ prices at ‘luxury’ new beach club in Estepona: €200 sunbeds and €10 tomato salad at site of former Laguna Village spark outrage

THE expansion of ‘luxury’ venues continues with aplomb along the
Huge haul of counterfeit art including 15 Salvador Dali fakes is discovered in Spain's Valencia

Huge haul of counterfeit art including 15 Salvador Dali fakes is discovered in Spain’s Valencia

THE Policia Nacional’s Heritage Group based in the Valencia region