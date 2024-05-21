German tourist, 21, plunged to his death on the second day of his Mallorca holiday after ‘falling asleep while sitting on his hotel balcony’s railing’

A 21-year-old German tourist who was found dead on Monday morning outside his hotel in Mallorca fell asleep after sitting on a balcony railing and plunged to his death.

That’s according to the Policia Nacional, who are investigating the tragedy in Playa de Palma.

According to local press reports, the young man had been out all night drinking before the accident happened, and had only arrived on the Balearic Island the day before, along with his friends.

The police are working on the hypothesis of a completely accidental death, and the injuries he suffered back this theory.

Read more: British teenager ‘is raped in the street in Spain’s Mallorca while the attacker’s two friends watched’

The accident happened on Spain’s Balearic Island Mallorca (above).

The young man fell into a small alleyway behind the hotel, apparently at around 3am after he went outside onto the balcony to smoke.

It wasn’t, however, until his friends awoke around 8am that they noticed he was missing, and were able to see him lying on the ground below their room. They immediately raised the alarm with the hotel staff.

The emergency services, however, were unable to do anything to save his life, as by the time they found him he was not breathing.

The officers saw that the victim had placed a stool so that he could sit on the balcony ledge, which is where he fell from.