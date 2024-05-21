21 May, 2024 @ 13:27
21 May, 2024 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Rojales with pool garage – € 318,900

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Rojales with pool garage - € 318

Villa

Rojales, Alicante

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 318,900

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Rojales with pool garage - € 318,900

Slick semi-detached Villa for sale, located within a very easy walking distance to all the facilities of Rojales Village and just a few minutes by car to La Marquesa Golf in Ciudad Quesada and only 8km from the Mediterranean coastline and the beaches of Guardamar. This property boasts 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms along with a private swimming pool and solarium. The property has been built to a very high specification with many extras including underfloor heating in the bathrooms, brand new white goods and even pre-installation for an electric car charging point… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

