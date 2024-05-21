3 bedroom Villa for sale in Rojales with pool garage – € 318,900

Villa Rojales, Alicante 3 beds 3 baths € 318,900

Slick semi-detached Villa for sale, located within a very easy walking distance to all the facilities of Rojales Village and just a few minutes by car to La Marquesa Golf in Ciudad Quesada and only 8km from the Mediterranean coastline and the beaches of Guardamar. This property boasts 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms along with a private swimming pool and solarium. The property has been built to a very high specification with many extras including underfloor heating in the bathrooms, brand new white goods and even pre-installation for an electric car charging point… See full property details