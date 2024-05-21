Spanish photographer and guide is killed during attack while filming a tribe in Africa: Tributes pour in for Toni Espadas

A SPANISH photographer and tour guide has been killed whilst filming a TV show with a tribe in Ethiopia.

Tributes have poured in for Toni Espadas, 54, after the Barcelona native died on Monday following a ‘complex incident’ in the African country whilst filming Socios por el mundo, a Chilean TV programme shown on Canal 13.

The remainder of the film crew were unharmed in the incident.

Spanish and Catalan authorities are working together with Ethiopian officials to uncover the cause of Espadas’ death.

According to reports, Espadas was murdered in an attack as the crew returned from filming.

Vull expressar el meu condol en nom del Govern per l'assassinat del Toni Espadas a Etiòpia. Estem a disposició de les autoritats i de la família per fer l'acompanyament en aquest moment tan dolorós.https://t.co/tp45P0VEW6 — Pere Aragonès i Garcia ? (@perearagones) May 21, 2024

The attackers are not believed to have been members of the Murci tribe involved in the filming of the TV show.

The Catalan foreign minister, Meritzell Serret, announced that the government would ‘move forward with the appropriate arrangements’, including providing ‘psychological support’ for the victim’s family.

The mayor of Sabadell, Marta Farres, said she was ‘shocked’ by the news of Espadas’ death.

Espadas, who worked as a photographer and tour guide, was known as an expert on Africa, a country he had been visiting for over 20 years.

He was also owner of Rift Valley Expeditions, a company specialising in offering bespoke tours and travel advice across the continent.