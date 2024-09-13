Spain-Venezuela relations reach new low after ‘dictatorship’ comment made by Spanish minister

DIPLOMATIC relations between Spain and Venezuela have plummeted to a new low after a government minister branded the South American nation as a ‘dictatorship’.

The Venezuelan government has recalled its ambassador to Spain and summoned the Spanish ambassador to appear at the foreign ministry following the comment, which was blasted by the Venezuelan foreign minister as ‘insolent, interventionist and rude’.

Spanish defence minister Margarita Robles, whilst discussing repressive regimes worldwide, spoke of the ‘men and women who have had to leave Venezuela precisely because of the dictatorship they are living through’.

Her comments come following days of tension after Edmundo Gonzalez, the Venezuelan opposition politician, fled to Madrid on Sunday and was greeted by Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish prime minister.

International commentators believe opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez defeated Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela’s president election in July.

Gonzalez’s supporters, and several international commentators, believe he was the clear victor in a July election against incumbent president Nicolas Maduro, who has been accused by some of repressive and dictatorial tendencies, with others claiming Gonzalez’s life was in danger in his homeland.

Earlier this week, the conservative Partido Popular (PP) opposition supported a motion within Congress to officially recognise Gonzalez as the rightful president-elect.

However, Sanchez’s Socialist government is keen to remain in line with the position of the EU, which does not accept Maduro’s claim of victory but insists official electoral documents must be presented before Gonzalez is crowned as the winner.

The row threatens to destabilise the strong ties between Spain and Venezuela – over 250,000 Venezuelans currently live in Spain.

Spanish foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares sought to play down the row, saying: “Summoning an ambassador, I have done it on various occasions, and recalling for consultations and sovereign decisions by every country and there is nothing to comment”.

He added that ‘we work to have the best possible relationship with the Venezuelan people’.