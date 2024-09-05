Must-visit: This Malaga town would be the perfect setting for a Disney film, according to a Spanish travel magazine

THIS Malaga town would be the ideal setting for a Disney film, according to Spanish travel magazine, Viajar.
Respected travel magazine, Viajar, has created a list of Spain’s Disney worthy towns.
They picked one lucky locale in each province, highlighting the ‘magic’ of each location.
“Let’s get our inner child out and discover the Spanish towns that would be perfect for a live-action Disney film,” they wrote.
READ MORE: ‘I visited Segovia in Spain, the home of the real-life Disney castle – this is my verdict’
The 50 towns chosen must meet specific requirements such as having historic buildings, nature and cinema-worthy corners.
In Malaga, Ronda was picked as the perfect ‘Disney town’.
“A very well known destination in Malaga, Ronda is exceptionally beautiful,” said Viajar.
“Its story began in the Bronze age and since then, the centuries have left their mark in every corner.”
They also called the famous Puente Nuevo ‘magical’ with ‘film-worthy’ views.
“A film would have to include one of Ronda’s fiestas, typical of Andalucia,” they added.
Visited by thousands of tourists every year, the Malagan town is full of history and surrounded by stunning nature.
READ MORE: Dumbo tops the list of most popular Disney film in Spain, while the Lion King reigns over the UK
It is easy to imagine a Disney heroine escaping across the Tajo and into the Serrania de Ronda, where perhaps she’ll meet a handsome prince or talking horse.
A film could even explore the nearby towns of Setenil de la Bodegas, Olvera and Grazalema.
Other Andalucian towns also made the list, with Vejer de la Frontera chosen for Cadiz and Guadix for Granada.
READ MORE: This charming town once dubbed the ‘rural capital’ of Spain remains one of Andalucia’s hidden gems
Check out the full list below:
- A Coruña: Betanzos
- Alava: Laguardia
- Albacete: Alcala del Jucar
- Alicante: Guadalest
- Almería: Mojacar
- Asturias: Tazones
- Avila: Bonilla de la Sierra
- Badajoz: Zafra
- Baleares: Capdepera
- Barcelona: Rupit y Pruit
- Burgos: Lerma
- Caceres: Trujillo
- Cadiz: Vejer de la Frontera
- Cantabria: Lierganes
- Castellon: Ares del Maestre
- Ciudad Real: Villanueva de los Infantes
- Cordoba: Iznajar
- Cuenca: San Clemente
- Girona: Peratallada
- Granada: Guadix
- Guadalajara: Brihuega
- Gipuzkoa: Mutriku
- Huelva: Aracena
- Huesca: Graus
- Jaen: Cazorla
- La Rioja: Ezcaray
- Las Palmas: Maspalomas
- Leon: Astorga
- Lleida: Taull
- Lugo: Piornedo
- Madrid: Manzanares El Real
- Malaga: Ronda
- Murcia: Mazarron
- Navarra: Olite
- Ourense: Castro Caldelas
- Palencia: Fromista
- Pontevedra: Combarro
- Salamanca: Sequeros
- Segovia: Riaza
- Sevilla: Osuna
- Soria: El Burgo de Osma
- Tarragona: Miravet
- Santa Cruz de Tenerife: San Juan de la Rambla
- Teruel: Albarracín
- Toledo: Talavera de la Reina
- Valencia: Chulilla
- Valladolid: Peñafiel
- Vizcaya: Bermeo
- Zamora: Puebla de Sanabria
- Zaragoza: Caspe
READ MORE: I visited Setenil de las Bodegas – a town literally carved into rock in southern Spain… these are my tips