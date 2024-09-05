Must-visit: This Malaga town would be the perfect setting for a Disney film, according to a Spanish travel magazine

THIS Malaga town would be the ideal setting for a Disney film, according to Spanish travel magazine, Viajar.

Respected travel magazine, Viajar, has created a list of Spain’s Disney worthy towns.

They picked one lucky locale in each province, highlighting the ‘magic’ of each location.

“Let’s get our inner child out and discover the Spanish towns that would be perfect for a live-action Disney film,” they wrote.

Ronda is visited by thousands of tourists every year.

The 50 towns chosen must meet specific requirements such as having historic buildings, nature and cinema-worthy corners.

In Malaga, Ronda was picked as the perfect ‘Disney town’.

This is what AI imagines Ronda would look like in a Disney film.

Photo: The Olive Press

“A very well known destination in Malaga, Ronda is exceptionally beautiful,” said Viajar.

“Its story began in the Bronze age and since then, the centuries have left their mark in every corner.”

They also called the famous Puente Nuevo ‘magical’ with ‘film-worthy’ views.

“A film would have to include one of Ronda’s fiestas, typical of Andalucia,” they added.

Visited by thousands of tourists every year, the Malagan town is full of history and surrounded by stunning nature.

Ronda in a Disney film according to AI.

Photo: The Olive Press

It is easy to imagine a Disney heroine escaping across the Tajo and into the Serrania de Ronda, where perhaps she’ll meet a handsome prince or talking horse.

A film could even explore the nearby towns of Setenil de la Bodegas, Olvera and Grazalema.

Other Andalucian towns also made the list, with Vejer de la Frontera chosen for Cadiz and Guadix for Granada.

Check out the full list below:

A Coruña: Betanzos

Alava: Laguardia

Albacete: Alcala del Jucar

Alicante: Guadalest

Almería: Mojacar

Asturias: Tazones

Avila: Bonilla de la Sierra

Badajoz: Zafra

Baleares: Capdepera

Barcelona: Rupit y Pruit

Burgos: Lerma

Caceres: Trujillo

Cadiz: Vejer de la Frontera

Cantabria: Lierganes

Castellon: Ares del Maestre

Ciudad Real: Villanueva de los Infantes

Cordoba: Iznajar

Cuenca: San Clemente

Girona: Peratallada

Granada: Guadix

Guadalajara: Brihuega

Gipuzkoa: Mutriku

Huelva: Aracena

Huesca: Graus

Jaen: Cazorla

La Rioja: Ezcaray

Las Palmas: Maspalomas

Leon: Astorga

Lleida: Taull

Lugo: Piornedo

Madrid: Manzanares El Real

Malaga: Ronda

Murcia: Mazarron

Navarra: Olite

Ourense: Castro Caldelas

Palencia: Fromista

Pontevedra: Combarro

Salamanca: Sequeros

Segovia: Riaza

Sevilla: Osuna

Soria: El Burgo de Osma

Tarragona: Miravet

Santa Cruz de Tenerife: San Juan de la Rambla

Teruel: Albarracín

Toledo: Talavera de la Reina

Valencia: Chulilla

Valladolid: Peñafiel

Vizcaya: Bermeo

Zamora: Puebla de Sanabria

Zaragoza: Caspe

