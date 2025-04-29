29 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
29 Apr, 2025 @ 18:45
·
1 min read

Family die of carbon monoxide poisoning with home generator likely culprit during Spain’s blackout

by
Family die of carbon monoxide poisoning with home generator likely culprit during Spain's blackout

A FAMILY died from carbon monoxide poisoning at their Galicia region home in north-west Spain with suspicions revolving around an indoor electricity generator.

It was switched on during the nationwide power blackout to run a breathing ventilator machine.

The Guardia Civil confirmed that a married couple aged 77 and 81, passed away along with their 56-year-old son at Taboadela in Ourense province.

READ MORE:

PICTURESQUE TABOADELA

A member of the local council’s home help service who went to visit the family on Tuesday morning notified her bosses after nobody answered the door.

Taboadela mayor, Alvaro Vila, said the family were well-known in the area.

The Guardia Civil were notified and discovered their bodies.

The investigation into the cause of death is revolving around the generator used in the three-storey property

There have been suggestions that the unit was fired up because the 81-year-old resident, Francisco, needed to use a ventilator, which was electrically-powered.

He had recently spent time in hospital and was being treated for cancer and suffered breathing problems.

His wife, Antonia, looked after him and also their disabled son.

Firefighters have examined the generator to see if carbon monoxide fumes leaked out of it.

Autopsies were scheduled to be carried out on Tuesday afternoon in Verin.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spain's Infanta Sofia celebrates her 18th birthday with new official photos
Previous Story

Spain’s Infanta Sofia celebrates her 18th birthday with new official photos

Latest from Galicia

Go toTop