26 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Oct, 2024 @ 19:00
···
1 min read

Exclusive: Irish expat’s life is saved after her pet cat Coco ‘detects carbon monoxide leak’ inside their Marbella flat

by

AN expat’s cat ‘saved her life’ after the clever moggy ‘warned’ her of carbon monoxide poisoning inside their Marbella flat. 

Debbie Lush was forced to act after her kitty, named Coco, refused to stop meowing at the boiler inside her rented apartment.

Suspecting something was amiss, following weeks of headaches, the estate agent, from Dublin, bought a carbon monoxide detector, which began immediately beeping.

A plumber who came the next day, insisted he had fixed the problem after hoovering away some dust.

But, that night, Coco continued to ‘howl’ at the boiler, so Debbie sensibly sought a second opinion. 

Fortunately another plumbing firm discovered a hole in her cavity wall leaking the lethal gas.

Clever girl: Coco (copyright Olive Press/D Lush)

It also emerged that her boiler was 27 years old and had rotting rubber parts that had never been replaced. 

She was told it needed immediate replacement.

“Coco knew something was wrong and she would not let up until I got the boiler examined.

“Now it’s fixed, I haven’t heard anything more than purring, it’s incredible!”

She continued: “If it wasn’t for her I could be dead.”

Now she is calling for a so-called ‘Coco’s Law’, which would require all homes in Spain be fitted with a carbon monoxide detector, particularly tourist apartments. 

She added: “I already feel better and the headaches have stopped. God knows what could have happened if Coco hadn’t raised the alarm.”

She added: “I would advise all homeowners in Spain get a detector because every year I hear about horror stories of people dying.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Pictured: Noel Gallagher’s former Ibiza villa that can be rented from €71,000 per week

Latest from Animals

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Palmanova with garage - € 449

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Palmanova with garage – € 449,000

Flat Palmanova, Majorca   3 beds   2 baths €

Starkes Netzwerk

Der Bürgermeister von Estepona, José Maria Urbano, der Präsident der