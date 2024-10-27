27 Oct, 2024
27 Oct, 2024 @ 08:00
Spanish police dog Neo is awarded medal of honour after detecting 800kg of cocaine at Barcelona port

AN ENGLISH springer spaniel called Neo has been given an award after detecting over 800 kilos of cocaine in the port of Barcelona.

The stash was hidden in a batch of coffee that was inside a container from South America.

The Guardia Civil said that Neo received the Honourable Mention for Canine Merit at a ceremony held at Guardia Civil Barcelona headquarters in Sant Andreu de la Barca.

NEO GETS HIS AWARD

Neo is a member of the Guardia Civil’s Canine Unit team.

His honour came following the cocaine swoop after officers focused their attention on a container from a Latin American country bound for the Catalan capital.

Neo is aged two-and-a-half years and was adopted at just two months by a Cordoba family.

NEO IN ACTION

He soon began an intensive course of instruction mixed in with play.

The Canine Unit trains dogs for important assignments such as detecting explosives and drugs as well as searching for people and rescue work.

