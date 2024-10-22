Spanish police dog proudly poses with huge marijuana haul after catching ‘trafficker’ in Alicante

AN ALICANTE police dog sniffed out a 4.2 kilo marijuana stash during a random check on a coach at the city’s bus station.

A 21-year-old Romanian has been arrested after putting the drugs in the coach hold with the final destination being Romania.

The Alicante Policia Local and the Policia Nacional carry out regular inspections at the terminal to counter drug trafficking.

They target coach destinations that are regarded as ‘sensitive’ for receiving smuggled narcotics.

During one of the checks, a specialised drug detection dog named Kata got excited by some bags in the coach hold.

Officers discovered all five vacuum-packed packages contained marijuana and the large quantity proved they were destined for onward sale in Romania.

A thorough search of the man’s belongings revealed a packaging machine and bags used for marijuana.

The detainee had no criminal record and has been charged with drug trafficking.