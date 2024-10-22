22 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
22 Oct, 2024 @ 14:00
··
1 min read

Spanish police dog proudly poses with huge marijuana haul after catching ‘trafficker’ in Alicante

by
Spanish police dog proudly poses with huge marijuana haul after catching 'trafficker' in Alicante

AN ALICANTE police dog sniffed out a 4.2 kilo marijuana stash during a random check on a coach at the city’s bus station.

A 21-year-old Romanian has been arrested after putting the drugs in the coach hold with the final destination being Romania.

The Alicante Policia Local and the Policia Nacional carry out regular inspections at the terminal to counter drug trafficking.

READ MORE:

They target coach destinations that are regarded as ‘sensitive’ for receiving smuggled narcotics.

During one of the checks, a specialised drug detection dog named Kata got excited by some bags in the coach hold.

Officers discovered all five vacuum-packed packages contained marijuana and the large quantity proved they were destined for onward sale in Romania.

A thorough search of the man’s belongings revealed a packaging machine and bags used for marijuana.

The detainee had no criminal record and has been charged with drug trafficking.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Watch: Aftermath of eight-car inferno in Marbella after ‘drug-user’ accidentally set fire to his vehicle and set off domino effect

Latest from Alicante

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Immigration remains the number one concern in Spain – but housing struggles are the fastest-growing worry, according to a new opinion survey

IMMIGRATION remains Spain’s most pressing concern, according to a new

Watch: Aftermath of eight-car inferno in Marbella after ‘drug-user’ accidentally set fire to his vehicle and set off domino effect

THIS is the aftermath of an eight-car fire that was