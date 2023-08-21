AN Irishman has been arrested after being caught carrying various drugs within his luggage at Ibiza Airport.

Officers allegedly found 28 g of cocaine, 15 ecstasy pills and a quantity of marijuana in his belongings.

The illegal substances were discovered by a police dog named Ahzarus, which pointed at a suitcase from a flight from Ireland at the baggage reclaim.

Guardia Civil officers asked the Irishman to open the suitcase, finding the drugs hidden inside a shower gel bottle.

Meanwhile, also in Spain’s Baleares, another police dog found a large number of bags containing drugs that had been hidden in a Magaluf street.

The clever animal, named Chipi, discovered a total of 15 bags of weed and one of cocaine secretly placed in a street located near a nightlife area.

