AN Irishman has been arrested after being caught carrying various drugs within his luggage at Ibiza Airport.
Officers allegedly found 28 g of cocaine, 15 ecstasy pills and a quantity of marijuana in his belongings.
The illegal substances were discovered by a police dog named Ahzarus, which pointed at a suitcase from a flight from Ireland at the baggage reclaim.
Guardia Civil officers asked the Irishman to open the suitcase, finding the drugs hidden inside a shower gel bottle.
Meanwhile, also in Spain’s Baleares, another police dog found a large number of bags containing drugs that had been hidden in a Magaluf street.
The clever animal, named Chipi, discovered a total of 15 bags of weed and one of cocaine secretly placed in a street located near a nightlife area.
