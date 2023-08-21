BRITISH politician Angela Rayner has boasted of enjoying 12-hour vodka-fuelled ‘rave’ sessions during her very recent holiday to Spain.

The deputy leader of the Labour Party, 43, said she just returned from the country last week, where she had been drinking from mid-afternoon to sunrise with just the odd glass of water.

The Mancunian was speaking to comedian Matt Forde at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, reports the Daily Mail.

She said: “The girls I was raving with are half my age, and I was like ‘I’m a grandma’. I was proud of that.

“At 4pm I started, and I got home at six o’clock in the morning when the sun was shining and I was like, ‘Yes, I can do it’.”

(Credit: Instagram/Angelaraynermp)

She insisted that she did not have ‘chemical support’ to party all night, relying solely on vodka.

‘You’ve got to go with the music, the vibes. You’ve got to be in the moment and it takes you,’ she said.

Forde added: ‘That really sounds like you’ve done drugs. That’s the druggiest answer I’ve ever heard.’

Rayner revealed she likes to make her friends her own ‘lethal’ cocktail called Venom, consisting of a bottle of vodka, a bottle of Southern Comfort, 10 bottles of Blue WKD and a litre of orange juice.

She said: “If you’re ever having a crowd of you at home get that out and everyone will have a good time.

“I invited my two youngest kids’ headteacher from primary school and he had to take his wife home because she’d had some Venom.”