Watch: Aftermath of eight-car inferno in Marbella after ‘drug-user’ accidentally set fire to his vehicle and set off domino effect

THIS is the aftermath of an eight-car fire that was allegedly caused by a drug-user in Marbella last Friday.

Footage shared on the Marbellasequeja page shows a row of cars completely torched following the incident in the Cabopino Beach car park.

Six of the damaged cars were completely destroyed, two others partially, following the dramatic inferno at around 6pm.

According to police, the suspect, who has been arrested, admitted the fire started when he was trying to light a ‘narcotic device’ – such as a crack pipe or spoon for heroin – inside his vehicle.

The fire quickly engulfed the car and the vehicle next to it, burning through both of their brakes and causing them to roll forward.

It was then that they impacted another row of cars, causing the flames to spread to a further six.

Fortunately, the fire was put out before spreading to more vehicles, and there were no reported injuries.

Police sources said the man had confessed to being the cause of the fire.