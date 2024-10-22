22 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
22 Oct, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Corralejo – € 225,000

by
2 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Corralejo - € 225

Semi-detached Villa

Corralejo, Fuerteventura

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 225,000

2 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Corralejo - € 225,000

Unique Opportunity: Charming House for Sale in the Urbanization Las Fuentes, Corralejo We present this attractive property for sale located in the exclusive urbanization Las Fuentes. The house features two cozy bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a bright living room-kitchen that creates a perfect atmosphere for enjoying family moments. Additionally, it has both front and back outdoor spaces, ideal for relaxation and outdoor activities. The house is in impeccable condition, ready to move in, making it an excellent option for both permanent residence and vacation use. Currently, the property is… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Ryanair says people stuck on planes from Spain and Portugal for up to 15 hours due to Storm Ashley were 'not entitled' to free water
Previous Story

Ryanair says people stuck on planes from Spain and Portugal for up to 15 hours due to Storm Ashley were ‘not entitled’ to free water

Next Story

Exclusive: Amnesia-struck Brit in Spain who can only remember his name suffers second stroke in hospital as police race to identify him

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Immigration remains the number one concern in Spain – but housing struggles are the fastest-growing worry, according to a new opinion survey

IMMIGRATION remains Spain’s most pressing concern, according to a new

Watch: Aftermath of eight-car inferno in Marbella after ‘drug-user’ accidentally set fire to his vehicle and set off domino effect

THIS is the aftermath of an eight-car fire that was