2 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Corralejo – € 225,000

Semi-detached Villa Corralejo, Fuerteventura 2 beds 1 baths € 225,000

Unique Opportunity: Charming House for Sale in the Urbanization Las Fuentes, Corralejo We present this attractive property for sale located in the exclusive urbanization Las Fuentes. The house features two cozy bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a bright living room-kitchen that creates a perfect atmosphere for enjoying family moments. Additionally, it has both front and back outdoor spaces, ideal for relaxation and outdoor activities. The house is in impeccable condition, ready to move in, making it an excellent option for both permanent residence and vacation use. Currently, the property is… See full property details