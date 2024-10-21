Watch: Boat blaze in Marbella just hours after ‘drug user’ caused eight-car inferno in nearby Cabopino Beach car park

THIS is the moment a boat caught fire at a major port on the Costa del Sol on Sunday – just hours after a nearby eight-car inferno.

The boat fire took place in Puerto Banus at around 4.30pm yesterday, less than 48 hours after the incident in the Cabopino Beach car park, also in Marbella.

Footage shared on community Instagram page Marbellasequeja shows the small vessel being completely engulfed by flames as it floats right below the port’s walkway.

Firefighters, Policia Local, Nacional and the Guardia Civil were all called to the scene.

The area was cordoned off while the fire was extinguished. There were no reported injuries.

It came less than two days after a huge blaze in the Cabopino car park just 20 minutes down the road.

Footage shared online showed a car completely engulfed by a fire.

A second car behind it, a black 4×4, also appeared to have been torched.

In fact, a total of eight cars were engulfed by the fire – six of them totally destroyed – with thick black smoke seen for miles around.

According to police, the suspect, who has been arrested, admitted the fire started when he was trying to light a ‘narcotic device’ – such as a crack pipe or spoon for heroin – inside his vehicle.

The fire quickly engulfed the car and the vehicle next to it, burning through both of their brakes and causing them to roll forward.

It was then that they impacted another row of cars, causing the flames to spread to a further six.

Fortunately, the fire was put out before spreading to more vehicles, and there were no reported injuries.

Police sources said the man had confessed to being the cause of the fire.