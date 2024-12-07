7 Dec, 2024
7 Dec, 2024 @ 12:05
Manhunt for shooter on Spain’s Costa del Sol after assassination-style killing in popular tourist resort

A MANHUNT is underway after a man was shot to death in the middle of the street in Fuengirola overnight.

The victim was gunned down on Calle Asturias, close to the popular beach promenade, at around 1.55am (scene pictured above, left).

He has not yet been identified but police said he had multiple bullet wounds, including one to the head.

The man’s body was found sprawled out on the street by police after locals reported hearing gunshots.

Paramedics could do little but confirm his death at the scene.

There have been no arrests so far and the Policia Nacional force has taken over the investigation.

According to reports, officers found several shell casings near the corpse and a long weapon hidden under a car.

In a seemingly unrelated incident just a couple of hours after the shooting, a car had a serious crash on the beach promenade of Fuengirola (pictured top right).

Footage shared online showed multiple police vehicles attending the scene.

A white car can be seen turned on its side after having crashed into an area where works were being carried out.

It is not known how many people were injured.

