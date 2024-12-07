7 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 Dec, 2024 @ 13:00
1 min read

Revealed: The most dangerous roads in Spain – with the infamous A-7 almost claiming first place

by
Traffic accident in Collado Villalba
Twitter

THE A-7 motorway that runs along the coast through Cadiz and Malaga and up into Valencia has long been known as a deathtrap – and now the figures back it up.

A new study has revealed that it sees a traffic accident every four days, ranking it Spain’s second most dangerous motorway with 868 accidents in 2023.

Just nudging ahead in first place is the AP-7, which follows Spain’s eastern coast until the border with France.

In third place was the A-2, which largely runs between Madrid and Barcelona. If you fancy a safer driver, the A-8 along Spain’s northern coast only registered 3-4 accidents in 2023.

READ MORE: Brit’s €1.6m home in Spain to be demolished over corrupt mayor’s illegal land deal – and they’ll get NO compensation

The map shows Spain’s most dangerous motorways in 2023. Informes Mecánico

Mechanical inspection company Informes Mecánicos laid bare the reality of safety on Spain’s main motorways from detailed traffic accident data from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) for 2023.

Most alarmingly, the study reveals that 90% of these accidents occur under seemingly perfect driving conditions – on dry, clean roads.

Seven in ten take place during the day in normal light, 88% occur in clear weather conditions and 71% happen in smooth traffic without delays.

READ MORE: At home with the Geres: Spanish wife of Hollywood superstar Richard Gere gives a glimpse into their new life in Spain

Two out of every three accidents occur on straight sections of the highway, the report notes.

Sergio Arboledas, director of Informes Mecánicos, warned that while most accidents happen in urban areas, interurban roads see more severe incidents due to higher vehicle speeds.

In Madrid or Barcelona, ??urban accidents predominate. However, in less densely populated provinces such as Avila, Segovia or Huesca, interurban roads record more incidents.

Nationally, each accident generates an average of 1.4 victims, with 93% being non-hospitalized injuries.

Perhaps most chilling is the fact that 85% of fatal victims die within 24 hours of the accident.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Manhunt for shooter on Spain’s Costa del Sol after assassination-style killing in popular tourist resort

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Badalona - € 429

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Badalona – € 429,000

Villa Badalona, Barcelona   3 beds   2 baths €

Manhunt for shooter on Spain’s Costa del Sol after assassination-style killing in popular tourist resort

A MANHUNT is underway after a man was shot to