3 bedroom Villa for sale in Badalona – € 429,000

Villa Badalona, Barcelona 3 beds 2 baths € 429,000

House with Garden on Antoni Botey Street in Badalona, renovated and with the right to open! This 171 m² house, of which 100 m² are useful, located on a quiet street in Badalona, offers a strategic location. An environment that combines tranquility with excellent connections to services and transport. Completely renovated and equipped, this property is presented as a perfect option for those looking for a functional, efficient home ready to move into. Parquet, aluminium carpentry, electric heating by radiators in the rooms and air conditioning Distributed as follows: 3 exterior bedrooms, two… See full property details