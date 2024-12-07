7 Dec, 2024
7 Dec, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Badalona – € 429,000

Villa

Badalona, Barcelona

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 429,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Badalona - € 429,000

House with Garden on Antoni Botey Street in Badalona, renovated and with the right to open! This 171 m² house, of which 100 m² are useful, located on a quiet street in Badalona, offers a strategic location. An environment that combines tranquility with excellent connections to services and transport. Completely renovated and equipped, this property is presented as a perfect option for those looking for a functional, efficient home ready to move into. Parquet, aluminium carpentry, electric heating by radiators in the rooms and air conditioning Distributed as follows: 3 exterior bedrooms, two… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

